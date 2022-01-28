WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 213 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,194.23.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,792.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,334.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3,389.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

