Wedbush Comments on Snap Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Snap in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.12). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Snap’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

SNAP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Snap from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen cut Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

SNAP opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of -67.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.52. Snap has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $83.34.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 579.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 305.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

