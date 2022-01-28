Weik Capital Management Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Bank of America by 30.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after buying an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 101.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,970 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $157,794,851,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.61. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $50.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

