Weik Capital Management Has $323,000 Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Weik Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,664,000 after acquiring an additional 516,796 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 24,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 211,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

MSGE stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.47. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52-week low of $60.26 and a 52-week high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $294.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.17 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.