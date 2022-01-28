Weik Capital Management Has $8.46 Million Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Weik Capital Management trimmed its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the quarter. Nestlé makes up about 3.5% of Weik Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nestlé by 97.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 703.3% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé stock opened at $126.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.85 and its 200 day moving average is $128.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $104.50 and a one year high of $141.95.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSRGY. Barclays boosted their price target on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 140 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nestlé has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

