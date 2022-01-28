Weik Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Weik Capital Management trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 1.3% of Weik Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,995,056,000 after buying an additional 45,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,575,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,758,000 after buying an additional 619,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 830,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,347,000 after buying an additional 118,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $634.67 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $710.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $669.31 and its 200-day moving average is $632.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.57, for a total value of $4,834,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,434 shares of company stock valued at $13,195,287 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Edward Jones cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $686.64.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

