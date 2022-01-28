Weik Capital Management Purchases 745 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Weik Capital Management increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Unilever by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $50.47 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $61.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.21.

A number of brokerages have commented on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.