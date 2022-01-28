Weik Capital Management Sells 215 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Weik Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband accounts for approximately 1.6% of Weik Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 38.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,424.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.83.

LBRDK opened at $141.66 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $136.56 and a 12-month high of $194.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.02. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.