Weik Capital Management Sells 800 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Weik Capital Management decreased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.68.

Shares of STZ opened at $232.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of -782.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.27 and a 200 day moving average of $225.88. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $258.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -310.00%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

