WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at CIBC

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WELL Health Technologies to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, raised shares of WELL Health Technologies to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.70.

OTCMKTS WLYYF opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12. WELL Health Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. It operates through the following segments: Clinical, Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Cybersecurity Services, Allied Health, Billing Services, Digital apps, and Corporate/Shared Services. The company was founded by Hamed Shahbazi on November 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

