Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 15.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WERN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,714,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,705 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 48,672.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 890,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after buying an additional 888,279 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 32.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,973,000 after buying an additional 586,098 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 17.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,600,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,253,000 after buying an additional 236,608 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 99.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 305,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after buying an additional 152,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott C. Arves purchased 1,100 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $49,038.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WERN. Bank of America cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

WERN opened at $43.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $49.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.89.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 6,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

