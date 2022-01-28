Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.09.
WDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Western Digital from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.
Western Digital stock traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.49. 1,034,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,331,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.48 and its 200-day moving average is $60.14.
In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.
About Western Digital
Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.
