Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.09.

WDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Western Digital from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Western Digital stock traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.49. 1,034,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,331,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.48 and its 200-day moving average is $60.14.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

