WestRock Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%.

WestRock has decreased its dividend payment by 46.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. WestRock has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WestRock to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.18. WestRock has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.