Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of WY traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $38.81. 112,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,739,705. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.04. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $30.87 and a 1 year high of $41.80.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.
Several brokerages have commented on WY. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.
Weyerhaeuser Company Profile
Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.
