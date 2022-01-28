Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WY traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $38.81. 112,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,739,705. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.04. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $30.87 and a 1 year high of $41.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on WY. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

