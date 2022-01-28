Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.
WBRBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Wienerberger from €32.40 ($36.82) to €34.50 ($39.20) in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
WBRBY opened at $6.98 on Friday. Wienerberger has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.51.
Wienerberger Company Profile
Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.
