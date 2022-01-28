Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

WBRBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Wienerberger from €32.40 ($36.82) to €34.50 ($39.20) in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

WBRBY opened at $6.98 on Friday. Wienerberger has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.51.

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter.

Wienerberger Company Profile

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

