William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ABM Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ABM. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $40.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.43. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.32. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $36.31 and a 1-year high of $55.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.94%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

