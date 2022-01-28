William H. Sadlier (OTCMKTS:SADL) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of William H. Sadlier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SADL) were up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.60 and last traded at $21.60. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60.

William H. Sadlier Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SADL)

William H. Sadlier, Inc publishes print, digital, and online educational materials for public and nonpublic schools. It also publishes catechetical materials for catholic schools, parishes, and families. The company was founded in 1832 and is based in New York, New York.

