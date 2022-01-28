William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) CEO Kenneth John Stephon Buys 6,720 Shares

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) CEO Kenneth John Stephon purchased 6,720 shares of William Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WMPN opened at $12.59 on Friday. William Penn Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $191.00 million and a P/E ratio of 24.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMPN. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in William Penn Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $367,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in William Penn Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in William Penn Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $2,744,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in William Penn Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,055,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in William Penn Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $239,000. 31.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of William Penn Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company.

William Penn Bancorp Company Profile

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

