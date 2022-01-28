Wintrust Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6,119.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,155,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072,551 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,330,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,747 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 34,046,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,698,000 after purchasing an additional 878,054 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,791,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,628,000 after purchasing an additional 764,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,341,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,238,000 after purchasing an additional 707,190 shares during the last quarter.

IEMG traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.27. 342,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,413,643. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.19. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $69.87.

