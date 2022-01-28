Wintrust Investments LLC Buys 138,744 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 87.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 138,744 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC owned 0.36% of MRC Global worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRC. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the third quarter valued at about $4,181,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 684.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 374,189 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter worth about $3,333,000. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 34.4% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,014,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 259,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 20.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 180,842 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MRC Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

MRC traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. MRC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $12.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.21 million, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 2.47.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. MRC Global’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MRC Global

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.