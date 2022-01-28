Wintrust Investments LLC Grows Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 98.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,402 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,390,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,632 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,241,877,000 after purchasing an additional 420,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,956,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,501,000 after purchasing an additional 160,086 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,526,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,013,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,750,000 after purchasing an additional 155,363 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.14. The stock had a trading volume of 76,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,829,421. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.59. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

