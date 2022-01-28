Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 1,791 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,118 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.26. 108,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,888,833. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $141.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $68.02 and a 1 year high of $107.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

