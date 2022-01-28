Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 2,028 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 86.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $58,000. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.74. The stock had a trading volume of 63,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,288,048. The firm has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.97.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.09.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

