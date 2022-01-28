Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 331 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $28,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $37,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $43,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.69. 87,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,887,843. The company has a market cap of $233.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $177.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

