Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.89. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 15,141 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $12.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTT. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 107,812 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 787,291 shares during the last quarter. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

