WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Shares Down 0.1%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.39 and last traded at $44.49. 310,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 324,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.55.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average is $44.19.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

