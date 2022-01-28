WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $62.45

Shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $62.45 and traded as low as $61.22. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund shares last traded at $61.63, with a volume of 425,111 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 504.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 53,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 44,238 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

