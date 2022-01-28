Woodcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $450,197.68 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $450,197.68 and $743.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0560 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,269.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,373.20 or 0.06543267 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.98 or 0.00292194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $283.39 or 0.00781359 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00009510 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00066148 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00009049 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.72 or 0.00390730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.00241242 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.