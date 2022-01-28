World Token Hits Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million (WORLD)

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 28th. World Token has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $60,719.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, World Token has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. One World Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get World Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00048495 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,528.08 or 0.06702434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00053433 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,744.01 or 1.00066845 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00051921 BTC.

World Token Profile

World Token’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,746,877 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

Buying and Selling World Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy World Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for World Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.