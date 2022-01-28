WPP (NYSE:WPP) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $75.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.
WPP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of WPP from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of WPP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.00.
Shares of WPP opened at $76.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.30 and its 200 day moving average is $70.58. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $51.86 and a fifty-two week high of $82.31.
WPP Company Profile
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
