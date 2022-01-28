WPP (NYSE:WPP) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $75.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

WPP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of WPP from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of WPP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of WPP opened at $76.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.30 and its 200 day moving average is $70.58. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $51.86 and a fifty-two week high of $82.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WPP by 4.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 10.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WPP by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of WPP by 2.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 45.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

