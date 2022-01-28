Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Plans $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the programmable devices maker on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th.

Xilinx has decreased its dividend payment by 74.1% over the last three years. Xilinx has a payout ratio of 34.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Xilinx to earn $4.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $171.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.05 and a 200-day moving average of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.35. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

XLNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.64.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

