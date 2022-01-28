Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

YELP stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.43. 31,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,106. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.89 and a beta of 1.76. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.21.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.87 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Yelp’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Yelp will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yelp news, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $219,970.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $152,793.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Yelp by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,460 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Yelp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,067 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Yelp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,746 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Yelp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,160 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

