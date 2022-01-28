Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,726 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 27,169 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,388,435 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $295,242,000 after purchasing an additional 101,396 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Yelp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,645,209 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $135,978,000 after purchasing an additional 60,568 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,441,034 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $97,543,000 after purchasing an additional 250,022 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Yelp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,637,638 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $65,441,000 after purchasing an additional 31,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,842 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $62,811,000 after purchasing an additional 26,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.69.

Shares of YELP opened at $32.30 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.21. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.72 and a beta of 1.76.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $219,970.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $152,793.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.