YENTEN (YTN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $63.00

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YENTEN has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. YENTEN has a market cap of $77,571.58 and approximately $63.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,904.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,461.60 or 0.06670277 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.00 or 0.00289954 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.59 or 0.00784714 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00009249 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00066212 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00009208 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.35 or 0.00393860 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.00240814 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

