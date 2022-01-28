YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) Rating Increased to Buy at Peel Hunt

YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded YouGov from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,275.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS YUGVF opened at $19.88 on Friday. YouGov has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.06.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

