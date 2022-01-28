Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will announce $1.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.02. Yum! Brands posted earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,929. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,751. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.17 and a 200-day moving average of $128.06. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.54%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

