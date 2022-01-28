Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. Barclays increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.88.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,958 shares of company stock worth $1,395,929. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM opened at $119.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.54%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

