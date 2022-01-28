Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Short Interest Update

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, an increase of 453.4% from the December 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 359,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:YAHOY opened at $9.52 on Friday. Z has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09.

Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Z will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YAHOY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Z from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Z from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Z Holdings Corp. engages in the management of group companies and related operations. It operates through the following segments: Media and Commerce. The Media segment covers the advertisement related services that include search linked advertisement and display advertisement. The Commerce segment handles the commerce related services in Yahoo Auction!, Yahoo! Shopping, ASKUL Corp., and Yahoo! Premium.

