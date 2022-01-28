Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Z Holdings Corporation engages in media and commerce businesses through its subsidiaries. The company’s Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising and other advertising related services, information listing services and other corporate services. The Commerce Business segment provides e-commerce related, membership, and settlement and finance related services. Z Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Yahoo Japan Cp, is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Z from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

YAHOY opened at $9.52 on Thursday. Z has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09.

Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Z will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Z Company Profile

Z Holdings Corp. engages in the management of group companies and related operations. It operates through the following segments: Media and Commerce. The Media segment covers the advertisement related services that include search linked advertisement and display advertisement. The Commerce segment handles the commerce related services in Yahoo Auction!, Yahoo! Shopping, ASKUL Corp., and Yahoo! Premium.

