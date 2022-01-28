Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.15 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will report $11.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.02 billion. AstraZeneca reported sales of $7.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year sales of $36.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.42 billion to $36.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $42.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.26 billion to $44.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3,313.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,884,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,676 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,346 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 295.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,895,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403,238 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 59.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,457 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 50.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,062,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

AZN opened at $59.52 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.21. The firm has a market cap of $184.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstraZeneca (AZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.