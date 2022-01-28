Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.51 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will announce sales of $5.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.62 billion and the lowest is $5.39 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle reported sales of $4.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year sales of $18.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.81 billion to $19.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.49 billion to $20.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on JLL. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $3.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $237.48. 221,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,858. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $145.09 and a 52-week high of $275.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

