Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) will report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for LiveRamp’s earnings. LiveRamp posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveRamp will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LiveRamp.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $127.29 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RAMP shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $208,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 16.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAMP opened at $40.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.02 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.17. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $84.33.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

