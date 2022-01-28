Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will report $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Medtronic posted earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year earnings of $5.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $5.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.52.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,556 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Medtronic by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,704,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $335,741,000 after purchasing an additional 216,184 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 246,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded down $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $101.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,996,197. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $136.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

