Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RPC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.04. RPC reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RES shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

In related news, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 14,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $78,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $268,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,439,407 shares of company stock worth $6,886,412 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in RPC in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 594.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in RPC by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in RPC during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in RPC during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RES traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $5.91. 84,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,124. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. RPC has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.88 and a beta of 2.00.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

