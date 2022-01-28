Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $114.34 Million

Analysts expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) to announce $114.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $117.00 million and the lowest is $113.29 million. SailPoint Technologies reported sales of $103.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full-year sales of $417.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $416.64 million to $420.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $482.77 million, with estimates ranging from $471.40 million to $489.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.21.

NYSE:SAIL traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,884. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.54 and a beta of 1.79.

In related news, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $519,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $160,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,642. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 13.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 369,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,865,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter worth $5,513,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1,099.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 713,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,441,000 after purchasing an additional 654,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 10.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

