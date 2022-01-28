Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to Announce $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.93. Tempur Sealy International posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPX. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average is $44.41.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 53,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 95,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

