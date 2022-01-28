Zacks: Analysts Expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to Announce $3.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will post earnings per share of $3.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.36 to $3.64. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted earnings of $2.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year earnings of $15.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.40 to $15.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $14.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DICK’S Sporting Goods.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.24.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $538,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027 over the last three months. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.96. 63,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,360,153. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $66.71 and a 12 month high of $147.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.