Zacks: Analysts Expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $237.97 Million

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will report $237.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $227.20 million to $242.70 million. Douglas Emmett reported sales of $215.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year sales of $915.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $895.00 million to $922.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $973.67 million, with estimates ranging from $950.60 million to $988.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on DEI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth about $37,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter worth about $183,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter worth about $227,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEI stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.72. The stock had a trading volume of 40,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 86.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.48. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 320.01%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

See Also: Cost Basis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.