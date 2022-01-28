Zacks: Analysts Expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $237.97 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will report $237.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $227.20 million to $242.70 million. Douglas Emmett reported sales of $215.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year sales of $915.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $895.00 million to $922.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $973.67 million, with estimates ranging from $950.60 million to $988.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on DEI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth about $37,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter worth about $183,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter worth about $227,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEI stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.72. The stock had a trading volume of 40,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 86.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.48. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 320.01%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

