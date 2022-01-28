Zacks: Analysts Expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.17 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to report sales of $21.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.68 billion and the highest is $21.75 billion. Humana posted sales of $19.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year sales of $83.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.69 billion to $83.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $91.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $88.72 billion to $96.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUM. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.60.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 346.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Humana by 32.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HUM traded up $5.96 on Thursday, reaching $383.05. 1,314,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,661. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.61.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

