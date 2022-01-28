Zacks: Analysts Expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Liberty Oilfield Services posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $653.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.04.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 2.87. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $17.78.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CFO Michael Stock sold 31,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $314,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 11,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $142,515.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,676,695 shares of company stock worth $111,442,942 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 170.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter worth $160,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 244.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,610,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

